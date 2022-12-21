Covers Africa Unveils Squad For Season 2 Of Music TV Show

Rising Star, organizers of Covers Africa music tv show have revealed the squad at the helms of affairs in the second edition, following the announcement of the audition slated for January 14, 2023 in Lagos.

The screen sensation, actor, host, vocal coach and ex Big Brother Housemate, Bam Bam teams up with Soundcity’s VJ Adams, who returns to deliver a guided tour of the show activities as hosts.

The producers unveiled as judges; musicologist, Ben Ogbeiwi popularly known as Uncle Ben, Nigerian Nollywood actor, film director and music lover, Daniel Etim Effiong, Nigerian award-winning television and radio presenter, Simi Drey and Music Producer & Influencer, Efe Macroc.

Quoting the release by the Chief Operating Officer / Executive Producer of the show, Mrs Daisy Okwa, the second edition will feature some of Africa’s biggest music stars drilling and grooming the contestants at various stages.

She said the squad forms a quartet, with a mission to engage the thousands of talents expected to register to audition for the show, to spotlight the next big music talents from Africa, through a music TV show designed to empower up-and-coming music acts and to showcase their creativity, through the talent of other established musicians’ original production.

In season 1 of the show, John C emerged overall winner and carted home millions of naira and a major boost to his musical career. With season 2 fixed for 2023, ‘the 13 week old show will be aired and publicized across top media channels in Africa, promoting the vocal delivery skill of up-and-coming African music artistes and giving them empowerment to take off in their career.