COVID-19: Active cases decline in last three days

Data on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) COVID-19 update page indicate a decline in active cases from 13,007 on January 05 to 10,889 on January 08.

The data also showed that a total of 11 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last three days, with 39 severe cases recorded, eight in critical condition.

Similarly, the number of new cases recorded in a day has reduced from over a 1,000 to 486 within the said period.

The Greater Accra has recorded the highest of 85, 005 infections so far, followed by the Ashanti region with 22,177 cases and 8,130 infections from the Western region.

Dr Patrick Kuma – Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), urged the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent them from contracting the virus and developing post COVID- 19 complications.

“Post COVID complication is when some people develop lasting health illness such as high blood pressure, diabetes, difficulty in breathing, chronic kidney disease after recovery,” he said.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.