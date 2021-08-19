COVID-19: Adhere to safety protocols – Avenor Traditional Council urges residents

The Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta Region has called on residents within the Akatsi South Municipality to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as new cases in the Region continue to rise.

It said the practice was essential to complement government’s efforts in achieving a herd immunity.

In a statement signed by Mr Raphael Ameku, Secretary to the Council, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated “Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and the President of Avenor Traditional Council, together with Council members, have recognised with grave concern the low level of compliance with the COVID -19 safety protocols among the population in the entire Municipality”.

The statement also disclosed that the Avenor Traditional had observed that majority of persons in the Municipality had forgotten or were ignoring completely the safety protocols given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in relation to the disease.

The situation, they stated, called for urgent steps by all Chiefs and opinion leaders in the entire Municipality in collaborating with one another for strict adherence to all directives given by the President of the Republic during his updates concerning the virus and measures taken to mitigate it from further spread.

The statement further recognised the immense contributions of political leaders, the Municipal Health Emergency Management Committee, the media, and all hardworking staff from the health sector.

“The Council is urging them to continue their good work in providing the much needed guidance and support in these devastating times in our history.”

The GNA also observed ‘total disregard’ for the safety protocols, especially during events such as religious activities, funerals, social gatherings, and others in the Municipality.

However, Dr. George Nyarko, the Municipal Director of Health in an interaction with the GNA, said his outfit had intensified community awareness creation campaign and the use of local radio to champion strict adherence to the safety guidelines.

Currently, Akatsi South has recorded some 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease.