Many families in Zimbabwe have now been affected by COVID-19, which has so far killed at least 636 people since the first case was reported in the country last March, as new cases continue to surge.

On Thursday alone, 47 people died from the pandemic, while 1,112 others tested positive to the virus, bringing the tally of confirmed infections to 25,368, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

State media reported Friday that the country will receive more than 3 million doses of vaccines, at a cost of 25 million U.S. dollars, to cover 15 percent of the population. Enditem