Dr George Nyarko, Akatsi South Municipal Director of Health Services, says the Municipality has recorded seven new cases of the Coronavirus disease.

He said seven persons out of 16 results received from Ho have tested positive for the virus.

Dr Nyarko told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that five of those who tested positive were health workers and the remaining two students.

The youngest among them, he said, is a 15-year-old JHS pupil.

The other person is also a student of the Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) but did not report at school before moving to the hospital for the check-up.

Dr Nyako said the infected persons were receiving medical attention in their various homes.

“The school pupils are also in isolation in their various homes as we keep monitoring them,” he said.

He also said more samples were discharged from the Municipality for testing, and that the numbers could rise.

The GNA also learnt that fumigation exercise would be conducted at suspected places within the Municipality.

“The general public must adhere to the laid down safety protocols since the symptoms of the second wave of the virus have taken different dimensions,” he added.

The number adds to the existing two cases recently recorded in the Municipality.