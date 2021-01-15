The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has issued guidelines on COVID-19 for parents, schools and health workers in the Region ahead of the reopening of schools next week.

The initiative forms part of efforts by the Directorate to prevent the spread of the virus in schools as students prepare to return to school amid a second wave of the pandemic.

The interim guidelines issued and signed by the Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang recommended the strengthening of rapid response teams at all levels.

It directed health staff to regularly embark on school health and continue to educate schools on prevention of COVID-19 while engaging the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinators to step up their game on COVID-19 education.

There must be a quick response to rumours reported by schools on any unusual event and all health facilities and schools should also have COVID-19 case definition, according to the guideline.

The guideline also insists on every school being assigned to nearby health facilities and that all schools must have veronica buckets with soap for proper hand washing under running water.

“Schools with infirmary should contact their District Health Directors for discussions as to how to manage the infirmary in respect to health delivery services, especially on COVID-19”, part of the guideline read.

The adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in schools must be insisted by SHEP Coordinators and school authorities at all times.

School authorities must ensure proper disposal of face masks into dust bins and avoid overcrowding activities.

Unless school authorities deem it necessary, no visitors should be allowed to visit their wards while school is in session.

The guideline also encouraged parents to provide nose masks and hand sanitisers for their wards and also ensure they properly put on the masks when leaving home.