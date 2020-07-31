Ashcell Limited, Ashanti Region authorized distributors of MTN Ghana, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to frontline workers of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) at a brief ceremony in Kumasi.



The PPE worth GH¢23,500.00 was to support the critical health personnel battling the coronavirus at the peril of their lives at the largest referral facility in the Ashanti Region.

They included disposable face masks, hand gloves, thermometer guns, BP machines, face shields and pulse oximeters.

Mr Jerry Otchi, the Corporate Services Executive of Ashcell, who handed over the items to the management of KATH, said the donation formed part of the company’s social responsibility to society.

He said it was important to appreciate the sacrifices of frontline health workers by providing them with the needed protection as they fight the deadly disease on behalf of the larger population.

He said Ashcell and its partner, MTN Ghana were committed to supporting efforts by government and other stakeholders to address the health needs of the people.

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic, he noted, was a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians and called for strict adherence to all safety protocols to overcome the disease.

Meanwhile, the management of KATH has issued a letter of appreciation to Ashcell for the support to the workers.

The letter signed by Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said the donation would go a long way to improve the care for COVID-19 patients at the facility.

