The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Assembly Members to join the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease through intensive education at their various communities.

It said Assembly Members were revered opinion leaders in their electoral areas and had great influence over their people and therefore urged them to support government and other stakeholders such as the NCCE to sensitize the citizens to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Omar Jafaru Alsadiq, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the Commission made the call at the Ordinary Assembly Session of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region.

As the NCCE continues to intensify its mandated responsibility of providing education to citizens, the Municipal Director said, all stakeholders including the Assembly Members had to join hands to ensure sustained education and compliance with the precautionary protocols.

The Coronavirus is real, however, due to misinformation and misconception, people are not strictly adhering to the measures such as washing of hands with soap under running water, use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, wearing of facemasks and practicing social or physical distancing, he said.

He said the only viable measure to reduce the spread of the virus was for citizens to be well equipped with the requisite knowledge and information and comply with the prescribed directives.

“NCCE is of the conviction that the fight against the pandemic could be defeated if all meaningful citizens join hands to monitor the compliance on the health and safety protocols in our various communities,” He said

The Municipal Director indicated that although the NCCE had increased its sensitization drive across the municipality to include dawn to dusk announcement at market places, lorry stations and principal streets as well as engaged other identifiable groups such as women, youth, religious and persons with disability groups, it needed collective effort to achieve maximum impact.

