The Accra Technical University (ATU) is to adopt “blended learning” to contain the spread of COVID-19, following the reopening of schools.

The initiative – virtual and in-person learning, is expected to manage the high admissions and enforce observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Mrs Fausta Kilian Gauaa, Acting Director of Public Affairs, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the University’s administration resumed in the second week of January 2021 and started preparing for the arrival of both freshmen and continuing students on the 15th and 18th of January respectively.

She said Management of the University had formed a committee to respond to emergency health issues on campus, with focus on COVID-19.

“We have a Health and Safety Committee as well as an isolation centre. Contacts have also been established with some health centres, for emergencies,” she stated.

Mrs Gauaa said the campus had already been fumigated with hand washing stations positioned at vantage points.

The GNA observed that registrations, enquiries and other administrative activities were ongoing at the University with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.