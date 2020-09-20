The nation and the church must see the global pandemic as a call for renewed commitment to new teachings, intensified prayers and extended compassion at individual and corporate levels.

Rt Reverend Paa Solomon Grant Essilfie, Presiding Bishop of the Winneba Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, made the call at the 59th Annual Synod held at Winneba.

It was on the theme “Discipleship: teaching everyone to live like Jesus Christ”, and essentially sequel to the church’s theme from last year which was “Intensifying our teaching ministry towards disciple making”.

The Coronavirus presents a golden opportunity for everyone to give attention to serious study of the word to help curb the influence of false teachings and practices on the air waves and social media that had bedeviled contemporary Christianity and the development of the country at large.

Bishop Essilfie said, the Gospel was evident that Jesus’ model of discipleship required teachers who are equipped to effectively teach both by word and deed and the Winneba Diocese has sought to do this through diverse discipleship training programmes.

“The main goal of organizing such programmes is to further equip the frontline Clergy and Laity of the church to facilitate effective teaching in and outside the church and more so, we also require enthusiastic disciples who are committed to becoming like Jesus.

“This is because, we ought to envisage the possibility of becoming like Jesus Christ and zealously striving to attain this as God’s expectation and motive” for our Christian lives as people and also as a church”.

According to the Bishop, another vital aspect of Jesus’ Discipleship model is the show of compassion and with regard, the COVID-19 pandemic calls for an increase demonstration of practical Christian Compassion to stem stigmatization.

He said members have been encouraged to strictly adhere to all the protocols to help keep themselves and others safe from contracting the virus.

He also called on all Methodists in the dioceses and all Ghanaians to intercede for peaceful elections in December.

On behalf of the Diocese, he commended the Church’s Ministers and Leaders who in various ways continued to get in touch with members during the ban on public gathering, which affected the Church’s Ministry in general.

He praised individuals and groups that extended a helping hand to the vulnerable and the needy and urged them to maintain such patriotism and compassionate spirit as the example Jesus Christ left for mankind to emulate for a holistic discipleship.