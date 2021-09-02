COVID-19 Case Management Lead at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital nominated for awards

Dr. Emmanuel Kwadzo Ahiable, COVID-19 Case Management Lead at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital-Ridge has been nominated for this year’s Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG).

He will be awarded at an awards ceremony to be held on September 18 in Accra for his leading role-play in the management of severe to critical COVID-19 cases at the Ridge Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The award is under a new category called ‘Frontline Covid-19 Heroes’, introduced by the HAG to unearth and appreciate outstanding health workers and staff from several institutions who have been very instrumental in the Covid-19 fight.

The HAG would be honoring Dr Ahiable as a Covid-19 Hero for exhibiting exceptional leadership and undeniable sacrifices for humanity and his actions in restoring hope for the Ghanaian people in the midst of a global pandemic.

Dr. Ahiable is an Emergency Medicine specialist and a member of the COVID-19 National Case Management Team and has been a medical officer since 1995.

He graduated from the “Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana-Cuba, he has worked at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a house officer and a medical officer until 1997 when he was posted to the Ashanti Region.

Dr Ahiable has also worked at the Tepa government, and Ashanti Mampong municipal hospitals respectively as a medical officer, senior medical officer and medical superintendent.

Presently, he is working at the Department of Emergency Medicine, GARH-RIDGE as Specialist in Emergency Medicine after graduating from the Joint Division Universities of Stellenbosch and Cape Town.

He is in good standing with the Medical and Dental Council of Ghana and also a member of the Ghana Medical Association.

Dr. Emmanuel Ahiable is passionate and has shown outstanding commitment in the fight against COVID-19 as a frontline healthcare worker since 12th March, 2020 when the first 2 cases were detected in Ghana.

He was among the National Case Management Team that received the first confirmed COVID-19 case on the 13th, March at the Infectious Disease Isolation Centre of Ridge hospital.

Other personalities to be honored are Dr Oliver-Commey of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (G.I.D.C), Dr Ivy Asantewaa Asante of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), Dr Hawa Malechi of the Tamale Teaching Hospital and Chief MLS. Lic. Augustine E. Sagoe, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The rest are; Dr. Augustina Angelin Sylverken of the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, KNUST, Dr Mary Amoakoh-Coleman also of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), Dr. Eric Wedam of the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo, Philomina Obeng Donkor of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital-Ridge, Dr. Emmanuel Amankrah of the LEKMA Hospital and Ernestina Wereku of the Kintampo Municipal Health Directorate.