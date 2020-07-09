Uganda’s ministry of health on Thursday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of registered cases in the country to 1,000.

The ministry in a statement issued here said out of the 3,316 samples collected over the past 24 hours, 12 Uganda nationals who returned from abroad, three Ugandan cross-border truck drivers and eight contacts and alert cases tested positive for the virus.

Additionally, 31 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 at Uganda’s border points of entry were not permitted into the country.

According to the ministry, Uganda has registered a total of 908 recoveries from the novel coronavirus and no death since the first case was reported on March 21. Enditem

