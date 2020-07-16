Ghana confirmed 695 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, increasing its total case count to 26, 125, the latest data from the Ghana Health Service said.

The health authorities discharged 759 cases after a period of treatment, bringing the total number of recovered and discharged COVID-19 cases to 22,270.

The death toll from the pandemic in Ghana remained at 139, with 3,716 active cases.

As many Ghanaians have taken to wearing transparent face shields, the Ghana Medical Association and the West Africa College of Surgeons have cautioned Ghanaians against wearing face shields without face masks since that could increase the spread of the pandemic.

