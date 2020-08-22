The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has taken delivery of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect its frontline health staff as they respond to COVID-19 patients.

The items valued at 5,000.00 dollars included 1000 pieces of KN95 nose masks and 180 pieces of face shields.They were donated by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) through the support of Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, Country Representative of CRS, who handed over the items to authorities of the TTH in Tamale, said they were to ensure that the frontline health staff of the hospital were well protected and confident as they attended to COVID-19 patients.

Mr Mumuni said “when the frontline health workers are exposed, it will derail the efforts to fight COVID-19” hence the donation to keep them safe as they do public good.

He prayed for God’s blessings on the Management and staff of the hospital for their services, sacrifices, and dedication to responding to COVID-19 and generally improving the health care system in the country and ensuring that all people were safe and sound.

He traced the history of CRS in the country noting that “CRS has been working in Ghana since 1958 and has a long-standing commitment to supporting the vulnerable, especially in all the northern sector regions through good and bad times.”

Dr George Atampugre, Director of Administration at the TTH expressed appreciation to CRS for the gesture and said such gestures motivated health staff to do more as they felt appreciated and recognised.

Mrs Evelyn-Eda Dangnikuu, Director of Nursing Services at the TTH, who received the items, thanked CRS for the donation and underscored the importance of PPE in the fight against COVID-19, saying, it was a key consumable needed for all frontline health workers.

Mrs Dangnikuu said the donation was timely and indicated it would reduce pressure on Management of the hospital due to the constant demand for PPE by frontline health staff.