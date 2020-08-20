Atletico Madrid’s women’s team that travel to Bilbao on Thursday for their Champions League quarterfinal against FC Barcelona are missing five players who all tested positive for COVID-19.

Silvia Meseguer, Laia Aleixandri, Deyna Castellanos, Charlyn Corral and Leicy Santos all returned gave positive results for the virus.

“In respect to the positive cases of COVID-19, the club’s medical services have given their authorization to give the identity of those infected to end speculation,” read a statement on the Atletico Madrid website.

“All of them are in isolation in their homes, without symptoms and in continual communication with the medical services, who are carrying out individual control of all of the, according to the COVID protocols,” continues the club, which also has Brazil’s Ludmila da Silva suspended for Friday.

The absences mean that Atletico only have 17 players in their Champions League squad, with just 14 from the first-team squad and three members of the Atletico women’s B-team, including goalkeeper Jana Xin, who could play against Barca.

Finally, recent signings Pauline Payraud-Magnin and Grace Kazadi also travel despite not being inscribed on Atletico’s register for the tournament, and therefore being unable to play.