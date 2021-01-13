A traditional ruler has called for increased funding for covid-19 district response teams to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Nana Okofo Anokye, Sanaahene of the Asokore traditional area in the Sekyere East District, who made the call, said lack of adequate funding to compensate members of district rapid response teams and frontline health workers, was hindering the fight against the containment of the virus in communities.

Speaking at the end of year review meeting of the Sekyere East District Covid-19 Rapid Response Team at Effiduase, he called on the government and other key stakeholders to support the district assemblies to provide the needed financial and other resources to enable the teams to discharge their duties.

Nana Anokye pointed out that delays in the payment of allowances to team members and frontline workers needed critical attention.

“Prompt payment of allowances and provision of requisite resources to the rapid response teams and frontline health workers across the nation will help strengthen winning the fight against the disease, especially in the wake of the rising spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country”, he noted.

The Sekyere East district, as of October 26, 2020, recorded 130 positive cases out of 893 covid-19 samples tested in the area.

Mr Justice Ofori Amoah, District Director of Health called for support for households and individuals who were affected by the disease in the district

“Most of these families have experienced various forms of societal stigmatization and we need to support the process of reintegrating them into society and enhance their wellbeing.

Mr Oppong Ampratwum, District Disease Control Officer commended the District Assembly, for the support of GH¢12,000.00 to the health directorate as well as the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support the fight against the spread of the virus.

He also praised the Office of the Sekyere East Cluster of the World Vision Ghana and the Asokore Traditional Council as well as other partners for their continuous support to the health directorate in the fight against the spread of the virus in the communities.

Mr Ampratwum called on the people to continue to adhere strictly to the various preventive protocols to stay safe of the virus.