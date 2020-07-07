The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) on Tuesday said its head office in Accra will be closed from Wednesday, July 8, to Friday, July 10, for fumigation exercise after some staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Head Office would be opened on Monday, July 13, 2020, a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, stated.

“This has become necessary due to the mass testing being undertaken currently due to some staff members testing positive for COVID-19,” it said.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the affected staff to receive the necessary medical attention and contact tracing is currently ongoing to enforce quarantine and isolation measures, wherever applicable, of members/families who have been in contact with such staff.”

The statement, however, said work would continue without any disruption as staff had been equipped with the necessary working tools to work remotely from their homes during the close down.

