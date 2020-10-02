Mr. Michael Nsiah-Adjapong, the Headmaster of Sunyani Senior High School (SHS) has commended the government for the efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in second cycle institutions in the country.

He said SHSs in the country were safe and had the required protective equipment to protect students from contracting the viral disease.

Mr Nsiah-Adjapong made the commendation when Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management and sanitation company undertook a disinfection exercise to improve on sanitation situation in the school.

Dormitories, classrooms, places of convenience, dining and assembly halls were all disinfected to protect students from contracting the COVID-19 as school was scheduled to re-open on October 5.

Mr Nsiah-Adjapong said the school had made adequate preparation to contain 1,552 second year students, adding all COVID-19 health and safety protocols had been put in place.

Mrs. Esther Abayeta Asadoo, the Bono, Bono east and Ahafo Regional Manager of Zoomlion said 185 SHSs and 2,800 basic schools in the three regions were being disinfected.

She said classrooms, dormitories, offices and libraries of the beneficiary schools would all be disinfected to control bed bugs as well.