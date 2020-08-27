Employees work in the Japanese-invested Suzhou JDI Electronics Inc. in Suzhou New District, east China’s Jiangsu province. Photo by Hua Xuegen, People’s Daily Online
Employees work in the Japanese-invested Suzhou JDI Electronics Inc. in Suzhou New District, east China’s Jiangsu province. Photo by Hua Xuegen, People’s Daily Online

The COVID-19 crisis “intensifies and accelerates” shift in the consumer electronics market in Germany, according to a study published by German digital association Bitkom on Thursday.

Sales of common consumer electronics such as televisions, digital cameras or game consoles were expected to fall by 7 percent to 8.2 billion euros (9.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, the study indicated.

“The market for conventional consumer electronics has been shrinking for several years” in Germany, said Bitkom President Achim Berg. The decline continued “unabated” during the COVID-19 crisis.

In contrast, demand for new technologies such as smartwatches was “growing massively,” Bitkom noted. Twenty-eight percent of smartwatch owners in Germany measured their health data during the COVID-19 crisis.

The study found “growth potential” for networked devices such as household and gardening robots. According to Bitkom, almost one in five Germans already had a robot assistant for tasks such as vacuuming, window cleaning or lawn mowing.

At the same time, 45 percent of Germans could imagine using a robot in the household, the study found.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.