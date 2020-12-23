The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in the African continent reached 59,746 as of Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 2,525,332 as of Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 2,125,455 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent, according to the continental disease control and prevention agency.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases and the number of deaths, it noted.

The northern Africa region is the second most affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 930,711. The country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 24,907.

Morocco comes next with 418,002 confirmed cases and 7,000 deaths, followed by Egypt with 126,273 confirmed cases and 7,130 deaths, the Africa CDC said.