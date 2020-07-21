Authorities of the Effiduase Senior High School (EFFISCO), have strengthened preventive measures to protect students from catching the coronavirus.

Ms. Peace Owusu Bediako, Headmistress of the School, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Effiduase that, the aim was to assure parents of the safety of their wards.

She said aside the strict monitoring of students to ensure that they abided by all the preventive protocols put in place, the sick bay of the School had also been strengthened with qualified nurses and drugs to take care of any eventuality.

Ms. Owusu said the management was also working closely with the Effiduase Government Hospital to ensure that students who were found ill were sent there promptly for attention.

She said the School had not yet recorded any suspected case and that management, together with the COVID-19 response team in the School, was doing everything to prevent any outbreak.

Ms. Owusu praised the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the alumni for supporting the School with personal protective equipment to complement that of the government.

She charged parents not to worry since their children and wards were in safe hands.

