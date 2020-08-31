The level of exposure of the community to the novel coronavirus in Mozambique’s capital Maputo is 3.79 percent, according to the results of the sero-epidemiological survey released on Monday in the city.

The survey, based on a rapid test method, was conducted in seven municipal districts in the city, covering 10,237 people including medical workers, market vendors, transporters, policemen, among others.

According to the survey, adolescents, young adults and the elderly have greater exposure to the coronavirus, with market employees presenting a higher rate of exposure.

“The rate of seropositivity in the markets is heterogeneous and, in most markets it is higher than the rate in the community,” reads the report.

The report says that most of the respondents who had exposed to the virus did not show any symptoms.

“The transmission of the novel coronavirus is geographically dispersed in all the municipal districts of Maputo City”, says the report.