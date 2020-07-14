The leadership of some major churches in the Sunyani Municipality have lauded Mckenzie Ghana Limited for its efforts towards stemming the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Municipality.

They praised the Sunyani-based local garment manufacturing company for supplying free nose masks to the populace to augment government’s efforts in combating the spread of the viral disease.

The churches include; Christ the King Catholic Cathedral, St Anselm’s Anglican Cathedral, Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Temple of Praise Church and the Sunyani Central Pentecost Church.

The churches made the commendation when the company presented 300 pieces of re-usable nose masks to each of them during their respective church services on Sunday in Sunyani.

Nana Kakari Addo, the People’s Warden at the St Anslem’s Anglican Cathedral noted the contribution of the company towards fighting the COVID-19 in the Municipality was overwhelming and therefore required commendation.

All the churches had observed the health and safety protocols against the COVID-19, as Veronica buckets were sighted in their premises to aid hand washing with soap under running water.

Majority of them held three services to ensure effective social and physical distancing, while body temperatures of all congregants, including; the clergy who were wearing nose masks were checked.

Mr Michael Asare Yeboah, the Managing Director of McKenzie Ghana explained the company had to date distributed 12,000 nose masks in the municipality.

Other beneficiaries included; security agencies, health facilities, commercial drivers, market women and traders, the media and other public institutions.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the government was spending a lot of resources to contain the COVID-19 in the country and implored the populace to wear the nose masks and comply with all other directives.

He said his company was determined to ensure that all religious bodies in the Municipality benefitted from the supply, saying it would distribute more than 5,000 of the masks by the close of the week.

