The Otumfuo Charity Foundation, in partnership with AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, has launched a live radio learning programme for primary six and JHS two students in Adansi and Amansie Districts.

The aim is to help and support the children to learn while at home as a result of the COVID –19 pandemic.

Dr Thomas Agyarko–Poku, the Executive Director of the Foundation, speaking at the launch of the programme at Obuasi, said one of the primary objectives of the Foundation was to support the improvement of education across the nation.

He said once the children were still at home, the live radio programme would assist them to study, adding that, the Foundation had already distributed books to support the children in their learning.

“We sent the books to the children in their homes and towns to make this live radio learning programme successful,” he said.

Dr Agyarko–Poku pointed out that AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine had taken over the cost of the books and distribution would be carried out by the Foundation.

Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, the Senior Sustainability Manager of AGA, said 10,000 school children would benefit from the programme with each child getting three books made up of English, mathematics and workbook.

He said AGA had supported the Foundation with an amount of GH¢50,000 and would continue to collaborate with the Foundation to find out how best the company could continue to help in implementing the programme.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Otumfuo Charity Foundation and AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine for the support to enable them to learn while at home.

Advertisements