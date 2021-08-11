COVID-19 further weakening civil registration services in Africa – AU

Marking the African Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Day, the African Union (AU) on Tuesday said that COVID-19 pandemic further weakens civil registration services on the continent.

The demand for registration services is weak in Africa due to lack of awareness on importance of civil registration for citizens and its implications on improving access to core government services, said the pan-African bloc in a statement

The annual African CRVS Day is observed on the 10th of August to improve public awareness.

The 2021 Africa CRVS is commemorated under the theme of “Leadership for an essential service: Building resilient civil registration and vital statistics systems in Africa that provide innovative, integrated, and decentralized services for the post COVID-19 period.”

The Economic Commission for Africa on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerabilities and inadequacies of Africa’s CRVS systems.

Speaking during a virtual session on CRVS, Oliver Chinganya, ECA Director for the African Center for Statistics, said 47 countries do not have fully functional systems for recording vital statistics, thereby failing to provide real-time data required as the gold standard for measuring mortality, which is crucial for monitoring level and trends during pandemics.

COVID-19 has affected the systems’ ability to perform core functions of continuous, permanent, compulsory, and universal recording of the occurrence and characteristics of vital events pertaining to the population, he said. Enditem