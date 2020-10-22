The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will begin testing of players, coaching staff, and officials of the 18 Premier League clubs on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

This forms part of preparations towards the 2020/2021 football season set to kick start on Friday, November 13, 2020. The first club to undergo the tests is Dawu based Dreams FC.

The testing of players and officials, an alliance between the GFA and the government covid-19 task force is part of efforts being made to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.

According to the GFA, all registered players of the clubs, coaching staff, and officials would undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity, fairness, and transparency.

The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games are played under strict covid-19 protocols for a successful 2020/2021 season.