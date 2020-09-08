Ghana’s COVID-19 cumulative case count has risen from 44,869 to 45,012 since the last update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on September 4, 2020.

The slight increase was due to the confirmation of 143 new cases of infections, however, the recoveries and discharges have also improved from 43,801 to 43,898, leaving an active case count of 831. The death toll, however, remains 283.

Of the 45,012 positives cases, 17,805 came from routine surveillance while 27,207 were from enhanced contact tracing.

Presently 16 persons are in severe condition of which six are critical and three on ventilators.

According to the GHS update, a total of 448,820 tests have so far been conducted between March and September 2020, out of which 165,867 came from routine surveillance and 282,923 from enhanced contact tracing, with a case positivity rate of 10.0 per cent.

In terms of the regional distribution of active cases: Greater Accra still has the highest number of 326, followed by Central- 132, Ashanti-106, Eastern-97’ Western North-42, Ahafo-41, Bono East-26, Western-24’ Volta-16, Northern – eleven, Oti- nine, and Bono-one.

The Upper West, Upper East and Savannah have no cases.