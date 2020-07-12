Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 24,248 after 414 new cases of infections were confirmed across the country, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The new infections are from tests conducted on July 8.

Additionally, the country’s health management body via its designated website said 619 patients had recovered or discharged, bringing the total recoveries or discharged to 19,831.

The death toll, however, remains at 135 since the last update, on July 10. The country’s active caseload now stands at 4,282 and are being managed in treatment sites and isolation centres across the country, with some under home management.

The GHS said 24 patients were in severe conditions, with six in critical condition and five on ventilators.

The new infections were recorded in nine regions with Greater Accra recording the highest infections of 108; Western – 76 and Ashanti – 72.

The other regions are Bono East- 59; Central- 34; Ahafo- 30; Western North- 15; Bono- 11 and Volta- 9.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 9, 705 were from the General Surveillance regime, with 14,543 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing regime, the GHS stated.

A total of 327,009 tests have been conducted so far. Out of this, 119,463 are from routine surveillance with 207,546 from contact tracing.

The positivity rate is 7.32.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total cases to 13,302 having recorded 108 new infections, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 5,150; 2,128; and 1,110 respectively.

The rest are:

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 387

Upper East Region – 282

Bono East Region – 201

Northern Region – 186

Western North Region – 173

Oti Region- 115

Bono Region- 107

Upper West Region – 70

Ahafo Region – 66

Savannah Region – 51 and

North East Region – Nine

