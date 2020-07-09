The Ghana Health Service has confirmed 854 new COVID-19, increasing the country’s case count to 22,822.

The update by the Ghana Health via a designated website also confirmed that 408 persons have recovered or discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 17,564 from the previous 17,155 reported on Wednesday.

The death toll, however, remains 129, with the active cases being 5,129.

Currently, 24 cases are considered severe with eight patients in critical condition and five on ventilators.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 9,149 were from the General Surveillance, with 13,673 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

So far, a total of 320,071 tests have been conducted.

Out of this, 116,328 are from routine surveillance with 203,743 from contact tracing.

The positivity rate is 7.13 per cent.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total to 12,560 after it recorded 473 new infections, representing almost 50 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 4,824; 2,045; and 1,064 respectively.

The rest are:

Eastern Region – 855

Volta Region – 370

Upper East Region – 278

Northern Region – 163

Western North Region – 158

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region- 114

Bono Region- 96

Upper West Region – 58

Savannah Region – 50

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – Nine

