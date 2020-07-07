Ghana’s COVID-19 cases rise to 21,968 after 891 infections were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) across the country.

The new infections are from tests conducted between June 26 and July 3, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS, disclosed at the bi-weekly press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information on Tuesday.

He said a total of 1,079 persons had also recovered or discharged, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 17,156. The death toll remains 129.

He said the country’s active caseload stood at 4,683 and were being managed at treatment sites and isolation centres across the country with some under home management.

Dr Aboagye said 22 cases were in severe condition, with six in critical condition and five on ventilators.

The infections, Dr Aboagye, said were confirmed in 72 districts across 13 regions.

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest infection with 579 new cases from 24 districts including Ayawaso West, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso Central and Ledzokuku.

The Ashanti Region followed with 93 new cases from 18 districts, Western with 86 from five districts and Bono also recorded 49 from six districts.

The rest include Northern – 26, Central – 25, Eastern – 18, Western North – four, Savannah – four, Upper West – three, Oti – two, Bono East – one, and Volta – one.

Dr Aboagye said of the total confirmed cases, 8,888 were from General Surveillance and 13,088 from Enhanced Contact Tracing.

So far a total of 316,798 tests have been conducted, majority of which are from contact tracing.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s cases to 12,087, representing more than 50 per cent of the country’s total case count.

Ashanti, Western and Central regions have case tallies of 4,627, 1,932, and 1,017 respectively.

The rest are Eastern Region – 853, Volta Region – 370, Upper East Region – 278, Northern Region – 163, Western North Region – 158, Bono East Region – 140, Oti Region – 114, Bono Region – 87, Upper West Region – 58

Savannah Region – 50, Ahafo Region – 26, and North East Region – Eight.

