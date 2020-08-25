Ghana has recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 43,622, out of which 41,695 have recovered with 263 deaths.

The current number of active cases stands at 1,664, with 16 in severe condition and six critically ill.

The latest situational update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday said the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 was derived from Routine Surveillance, which was 17,008, and that of Enhanced Contact Tracing being 26,614, as at August 21, 2020.

It said Ghana’s positivity rate between March and August also stood at 10.0 per cent after conducting a total of 435,109 tests, from which 158,788 were from Routine Surveillance and 276,321 from Enhanced Contact Tracing.

On the regional distribution of active cases, the Greater Accra had 528, Ashanti-386, Central-272, Eastern-260, Western-72, Ahafo-48, Bono East-41, Oti-22, Volta-30, Northern-three and Western North- two.

However, five regions: Bono, Savannah, Upper West, Upper East and North East currently have no active cases.

The GHS maintains its advice to the public on the strict adherence to all the safety and preventive protocols of regular hand washing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, observing social distancing and wearing of nose masks.