The Ghana Health Service has announced that five more patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease, increasing the country’s death toll to 144.

Additionally, 447 new cases of infections have been recorded, bringing the cumulative case count to 26,572.

The latest update by the country’s health management body via its designated website, also said 195 persons had recovered or been discharged, bringing the total recoveries to 22,915 from a previous 22,720.

Active case load now stands at 3,513.

The new infections were recorded in seven regions with Greater Accra recording the highest infections of 283; Ashanti- 125 and Eastern- 14.

The other regions included; Western- 12; Central- Nine; Volta- Three and Oti- One

Currently, 25 cases are considered severe with eight patients in critical conditions and four on ventilators.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 10,634 were from the General Surveillance, with 15,938 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

A total of 341,929 tests have been conducted so far.

Out of this, 124,908 are from routine surveillance with 217,011 from contact tracing.

The positivity rate is 7.77.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total cases to 14,674, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 5,607; 2,218; and 1,140 respectively.

The rest are:

Eastern Region – 1,012

Volta Region – 460

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono East Region – 206

Oti Region- 139

Bono Region- 107

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 71

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – Nine

Advertisements