Ghana’s COVID-19 daily cases hit a record high of 758, bringing the total to 19,388, the Ghana Health Service Saturday reported on its portal.

It also confirmed that 780 persons had recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 14,330 from a previous 13,550.

The death toll, however, remains 117, from the last update, with the active cases being 4,941. Currently, 24 cases are considered severe with eight patients in critical condition and on ventilators.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 7,932 were from general surveillance with 11,456 cases from enhanced contact tracing, the update stated.

So far, a total of 307,133 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 112,193 are from routine surveillance with 194,940 from contact tracing. The positivity rate is 6.31.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total to 10,637, after it recorded 550 new cases, representing almost 60 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 4,099; 1,662; and 983 respectively.

The rest are Eastern Region – 716, Volta Region – 358, Upper East Region – 274, Northern Region – 137, Bono East Region – 136, Western North Region – 127, Oti Region- 112.

The others are Upper West Region – 55, Savannah Region – 42, Ahafo Region – 26, Bono Region – 18, and North East Region – Six.

