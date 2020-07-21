The Ghana Health Service says a total of 1,652 COVID-19 patients been declared recovered or discharged, bringing the total to 24,901.

This leaves the country with 3,376 confirmed active cases, with the patients being managed in treatment sites, at isolation centres across the country, and some under home management.

Unfortunately, five more patients have succumbed to the virus since the last update, raising the death toll to 153.

The latest update by the country’s health management body via its designated website also confirmed 763 new cases of infection, increasing the national total case count to 28,430.

The update said 25 patients were in severe conditions, with eight being critical condition and four on ventilators.

The new infections were recorded in 10 regions, with Ashanti recording the highest infections of 310; Greater Accra- 192 and Bono – 155.

Other regions included Western- 57; Central- 15; Ahafo- 13; Eastern- 10; Volta- Nine; Oti and Western North with a case each.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 11,343 were from the General Surveillance, with 17,087 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

A total of 349,752 tests have been conducted so far.

Out of this, 127,862 are from Routine Surveillance with 221,890 from Contact Tracing.

The positivity rate is 8.13.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total cases to 15,328, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti region, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 6,151; 2,310 and 1,155 respectively.

The rest are:

Eastern- 1,087

Volta Region – 511

Bono Region- 421

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Oti Region- 147

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – Nine

