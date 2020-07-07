Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to hit 21,077 after the Ghana Health Service confirmed 992 new infections across the country.

The country’s health management body in its latest update via a designated portal also confirmed that 2,000 persons have either recovered or discharged, bringing the country’s total recoveries to 16,070.

The new update also confirmed that seven more persons have succumbed to the virus, bringing the death toll now to 129.

The active caseload now stands at 4,878.

The update also confirmed that 22 cases are currently considered severe with six in critical condition and on ventilators.

The new infections, according to the update were recorded in seven regions of the country.

The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest infection with 529 new cases, followed by the Ashanti Region with 290.

The rest include Western-117; Eastern- 37; Central- 9; Volta- 7 and Bono East- 3.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 8,568 were from the General Surveillance, with 12,509 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

So far a total of 313,457 tests have been conducted.

Out of this, 114,326 are from routine surveillance with 199,131 from contact tracing and with a positivity rate of 6.72.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s cases to 11,508 representing more than 50 per cent of the country’s total case count.

Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have case tally of 4,534; 1,846 and 992 respectively.

The rest are below;

Eastern Region- 835

Volta Region- 369

Upper East Region- 278

Western North Region- 154

Bono East Region- 139

Northern Region- 137

Oti Region- 112

Upper West Region- 55

Savannah Region- 46

Bono Region- 38

Ahafo Region- 26

North East Region- 8

