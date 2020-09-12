The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Friday recorded two more deaths from the COVID-19 infection, bringing the current death toll to 285.

The GHS’ current update said 75 new cases had been confirmed since the last update on September 6, 2020.

Ghana’s cumulative number of confirmed cases currently stands at 45,388, out of which 44,267 had recovered and had been discharged from the various treatment and isolation facilities.

The total number of active cases is now 836.