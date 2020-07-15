A Reverend Minister has urged Ghanaians to stop doubting the existence of the coronavirus and strive to adhere to all the preventive protocols to stay safe.

The Very Reverend Jubilant Boakye Danquah, Minister of Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East District, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was sad that despite the increasing number of reported cases of the virus in the country, some people still doubted its existence.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Health was doing everything to contain the spread of the virus and it was up to the citizenry to abide by the guidelines and observe all the preventive and restrictive measures to stop the further spread of the virus.

Rev. Danquah, who was also the former Chaplain of the U.S Veteran Administration Hospital at Dakota, said it was time Ghanaians took the disease seriously and adhered to preventive protocols.

He expressed concern about misconception and misinformation surrounding the virus and said attempts by some media organizations to exaggerate the COVID-19 figures was causing fear and panic amongst most Ghanaians.

“Despite the rising figures, there is a need for journalists to explain with the recovery rate, the average death toll as compared to other countries and stop exaggerating with rising figures, which is causing fear and panic to Ghanaians,” he stated.

Rev. Danquah, stressed the need for the security to work to enforce the safety protocols and restrictive measures to help curb the further spread of the virus in the country.

He also appealed to the government to continue with the provision of personal preventive equipment to frontline workers to protect them from catching the virus.

