Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases as at Saturday, surged again to 1,712 after a continuous two days decline which brought it to 1,656 on Friday, August 21.

This follows the confirmation of 180 new cases of infections across the country, bringing the country’s accumulated cases to 43,505.

The new infections are from tests conducted on August 20.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service, the country’s health management body said a total of 41,532 patients had so far recovered from the disease and been discharged.

cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with four in critical condition, and two on ventilators.

The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management.

The death toll however, remained at 261 since the last update.

The new infections were recorded in the following regions; Eastern- 67; Greater Accra- 57; Ashanti- 25; Bono East-16; Central- 12 and Volta- Three.

Out of the total confirmed cases 16,957 were from the General Surveillance; with 26,548 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, the update stated.

A total of 433,503 tests have been conducted so far.Out of this, 158,050 were from Routine Surveillance with 275,453 from Contact Tracing.

The positivity rate is 10.0.The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total cases to 21,624, representing nearly 50 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Eastern regions have case tally of 10,731; 2,933 and 2,224 respectively.

The rest are:

Central- 1,849

Bono East Region – 746

Volta Region – 654

Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497

Ahafo Region – 490

Bono Region- 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region- 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18