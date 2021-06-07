The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed disappointment about the total disregard for COVlD-19 protocols during the final funeral rites of the former Chief Executive officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana. Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

The GMA in a press statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Frank Ankobea and Dr Justice Yankson, General Secretary of the Association, said the mass gathering of people with complete disregard for physical distancing and limited use of face masks was unacceptable.

“It was a shock to observe that a nation like Ghana struggling to vaccinate its population will permit such a potential super spreader event to take place and be attended by top government functionaries including the President and the Vice President of the Republic,” the statement said.

The statement said it is unfortunate that this occurred in the wake of a caution by the World Health Organization (WHO) to some African countries to prepare for what appears to be a new surge in COVlD-19 cases in Africa.

“The memories of the catastrophic consequences of the surge in COVID 19 cases in January and February 2021, including that of the many lives lost and the pressure our healthcare system came under during that surge is fresh on our minds,” it said.

The statement urged the public not to forget that a surge was occasioned by similar mass gatherings associated with the political activities and Christmas festivities in November and December 2020.

It said the GMA condemns activities that violate protocols and had the tendency to reverse all gains made in the high against COVID 19.

It therefore called on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organizers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation.

It is also asking the Inspector General of Police (161’) to act without fear or favor in this regard.

The GMA in its statement encouraged the general public to continue to abide by all the COVID 19 protocols and refrain from such mass gatherings and activities that endangers our collective survival.

The statement said COVID 19 was still “real and a present threat to our country and calls on all to adhere to the preventive protocols for the safety of all.”