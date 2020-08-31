President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Sunday said a decision would also be taken soon on the resumption of contact sports, taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions.

“As a known lover of football, I know how devastating its absence has been, and it is my hope that very soon we will all have the pleasure of playing and watching the beautiful game again,” President Akufo-Addo stated in his 16th broadcast to the nation on measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

President Akufo-Addo noted that until then, non-contact sports were the only sporting events permitted to take place.

Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice.

He said all other institutions that had been cleared to function were to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.