COVID-19: Gov’t Lifts Ban On All Outdoor, Social Gatherings

From tomorrow March 28, all in-person activities such as those in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared.

Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals might also resume at full capacity.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement while giving the 28th update on the COVID-19 on Sunday via the media.

He, however, said these gatherings might resume fully as long as the audience, participants or all attendees were fully vaccinated.

“So, from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo asked operators and caretakers of venues to make available hand washing and sanitising points.

Government, he said, would also engage all religious and traditional leaders, agencies and institutions to encourage their congregants, subjects and citizens, respectively, to be vaccinated to help achieve the 20 million target by June 2022.