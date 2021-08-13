COVID-19 – Hassan Ayariga discharged, thanks God, doctors, nurses

Dr Hassan Ayariga, Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC) has expressed graditude to God, and all health workers who took care of him when he got infected with COVID-19.

A post on his Facebook wall showed that he was discharged Thursday after three weeks of care at the Maritime and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Tema and Accra respectively.

His first post read, “Help me thank God, I have just been discharged from the hospital , after three weeks of COVID-19”.

While the second post read, “Help me thank all the Doctors, nurses, ENTs, Orderlies of International Martime hospital and KBTH for my life, and to all those who interceeded on my behalf, I am very greatful to God for my life, COVID-19 is no respector of persons, wear your nose mask and be safe”.

He entreated all to wear their nose mask and stay safe.

An Update of COVID-19 cases on the Ghana Health Service page shows that Ghana as at August 7, recorded 892 COVID-19 deaths with 109,022 confirmed cases.

Currently the number of active cases stands at 6,765 with 345 new cases.

As part of efforts to control infection spread, Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, has tasked Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to cause the arrest of residents not adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols.

The directive mandated all Security Councils in the various Assemblies in the region to embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, and markets, especially in trotros (mini buses) to ensure that there is strict compliance to the protocols.