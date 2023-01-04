Covid-19 Hike: Dangerous Traveling To China Now – Gov’t

The government of Ghana has issued a travel alert reminding Ghanaians to take the necessary precautions when traveling to China as a result of the hike in Covid-19 cases in the Asian country.

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said as much as possible, only essential travel should be undertaken until further notice.

Furthermore, the government has decided that, with effect from Friday, 6 January 2023, all persons traveling from China to Ghana will have to produce a 48 hour negative PCR test and undergo mandatory antigen testing at a point of entry free of charge until further notice.

There are reports of rising covid cases in China as such many countries have announced mandatory covid tests for travelers from China in recent days, including Australia, France, India, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Spain, the UK, and the US.