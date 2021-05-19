Imperial General Assurance, a wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company, on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment to two basic schools in Accra to enhance their fight against COVID-19.

The schools are the St Peter’s Anglican Cluster of Schools and the Rashad Islamic School at Ofankor and Mallam Atta respectively.

The schools received 15,000 pieces of nose masks, 768 bottles of sanitisers, gallons of liquid soaps and hands-free Veronica buckets.

Mr Robert Wugah, Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, said the donation formed part of the Company’s contribution to stem the spread of COVID-19.

He said as part of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and Intervention, it had constructed a wall around the St. Peter’s Anglican Basic ‘1’ classroom block, which accommodated pupils in four classes.

Mr Wugah said the construction of the wall brought to a stop the perennial flooding of the classrooms during the rainy season, which hitherto disrupted teaching and learning and also exposed the lives of pupils and teachers to health risks.

He said the Company also fixed the recurrent electricity supply challenges facing the Rashad Islamic School, causing poor visibility conditions in classrooms, a situation that negatively affected effective teaching and learning.

Mr Wugah said despite the advancement made in the development of vaccines against the virus and the going down of recorded cases of new infections and deaths in the country, it was important that the safety protocols were duly followed.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to protect each other against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I entreat all of us to continue abiding by the COVID-19 protocols. The safety of our family members, friends and everyone is in our hands. We must continue to observe social distancing, wear nose masks, wash our hands under running water, sanitise our hands and avoid crowded and poorly ventilated indoor spaces,” he said.

The heads of the two schools thanked the Company for the support and commitment towards the advancement of the cause of education.

They promised to judiciously put to use the donated items for the benefit of the pupils.