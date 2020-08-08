The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 40, 533, as health authorities confirmed 436 more infections on Saturday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update.

The new update said 1,064 more patients had completed their period of treatment, bringing the number of recovered and discharged cases to 37,702.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Ghana remained at 206, according to the latest GHS data.

Ghana has moved to ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions while still keeps its borders closed and international flights suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic.