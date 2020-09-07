The Ministry of Information on Monday, appealed to Traditional Authorities to help upscale public education to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in local communities.

Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the sector Minister entreated chiefs and queens to take the leading role and ensure that the populace strictly adhere to the safety protocols and comply with the government’s COVID-19 restrictions.

He emphasised that government’s overall strategy to fight disease was still anchored on limiting the importation of cases, contain community spread, provide adequate care for infected persons, limit its impact on the socio-economic life of the populace.

The Sector Minister said this in a speech on his behalf during an orientation workshop on the COVID-19, the Ministry organised for members of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs held in Sunyani.

Government, he said appreciated the partnership with traditional authorities in the national development agenda in general and particularly the support of chiefs and queens in the enforcement of the COVID-19 restrictions to combat the disease.

“We recognize for instance that the imposition of the restriction on mass gatherings such as funerals and festivals was largely successful because of the understanding and active support of our chiefs and queens”, he said.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah indicated due to the stringent measures government put in place, the nation’s rate of recoveries had increased tremendously noting that, as at September 7, the confirmed cases as indicated on the Ghana Health Service’s website was 44,777, a total of 43,693 had recovered, with 283 deaths.

“The Bono East Region has recorded 777 cases whiles Ahafo Region has 524 and Bono Region has 511 cases. The figures are relatively low but we cannot rest our oars. We have to continue to keep our eyes on the ball and work hard to keep the numbers low”, he told the House.

Globally, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah told the chiefs that by August 14, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in an estimated 20,730,456 confirmed cases and 751,154 deaths.

The actual prevalence of COVID-19 infection, he said remained unknown in most countries and posed great challenges with respect to global containment and mitigations.

“These issues reinforce the need to strengthen the response to COVID-19 in our country to minimize the risk and impact posed by the disease. In addition to its heavy health and human toll, the COVID-19 outbreak has clouded Ghana’s emerging economic outlook and can further set back the fight against poverty”, he added.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, commended the government, the media, security agencies, traditional authorities, and all stakeholders and individuals for contributions made so far to manage the disease in the municipality and the region in general.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Pemampem Yaw Kagbrese VI, the President of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, assured that chiefs and queens in the region would continue to to support the government and play their part in the fight against the disease.