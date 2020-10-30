Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Director of World Health Organization (WHO) Africa, says technological health care innovations in COVID-19 has played a key role in containing the spread of the pandemic on the continent.

She said the various innovations in producing local personal protective equipment had helped to stem the tide of the virus.

The WHO Africa Director made the remarks at a virtual press briefing on technological innovations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing formed part of the periodic engagements of the Organization with the media on the state of the pandemic.

Dr Moeti said there was the need for governments to support the various innovations. She said such supports would not only help in fighting the pandemic but would boost the local economy.

Dr. Moeti, urged governments to strengthen preventive measures as countries were opening up activities.

“So far, most countries on the continent have opened up various activities such as campaigns, schools reopening, among others, however, the cases are also ticking. We need to strengthen measures that will correspond to opening up the economy,” she said.

Dr. Moeti said people must be well informed and up-to-date with the measures in responding to the virus, saying, “We need to continue to learn, train health professionals to modify their day-to-day management.”

She called on Africans to keep the guard on the spread of the virus, saying it was still spreading on the continent, though at a lower rate compared to the western world.