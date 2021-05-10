The University Relation Officer (URO) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Mr Daniel Noris Bekoe has urged the students in the school to observe the social protocols of the coronavirus pandemic coming this 2020/2021 second semester which will start from 10th May 2021 to help to prevent the disease in the campus.

According to Mr Bekoe, the school management are prepare themselves to prevent the covid-19 pandemic in the school coming this semester so the students should also observe the social protocols.

He said although the school recorded some positive cases of the coronavirus disease in the last semester Glory be to God, no one lost his or her on the campus.

He, therefore, applauds the Zoomlion Company Limited led by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong for their effort to prevent the spreading of this pandemic in the country by their disinfection and fumigation exercises across the country.

He also lauds the pressmen for their education towards this coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Addressing the press during the disinfection exercise by the Zoomlion Company Limited, this is what he said.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Manager for Zoomlion Company Limited, Mr Philip Asante Yeboah also said, this exercise will help to prevent the spread of the covid-19 pandemic on the campus coming this semester.

He also urged Ghanaians to observe the social protocols of the coronavirus pandemic to reduce the spreading of the disease in the country.