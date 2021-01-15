Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), led by Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor, has toured colleges and halls of residence of the University to ascertain compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols by students and staff.

A statement from the University, said the tour was aimed at monitoring compliance to COVID-19 protocols outlined by the University and to observe how first year students were adjusting to life on campus.

It said the University started welcoming fresh men and women to first year from 9th of January, following the reopening of schools after nine months shutdown due to COVID-19.

The statement said so far, over 20,000 students who were mainly graduates from the first batch of government’s Free SHS programme had reported and were undergoing registration formalities.

It said continuing students were expected to report on the 16th of January, to begin the 2021/2022 Academic year, which started this month.

The release said the University had procured all logistics necessary for the prevention of the novel coronavirus on campus.

It said hand washing stations had been placed at vantage points for the use of all and that temperatures of students were also taken regularly.

The statement said all colleges and halls of residences had been charged by the KNUST COVID-19 Management Team to provide designated holding rooms where students with suspected cases would be held before the KNUST medical team was invited to attend to them.

Prof. Dickson expressed satisfaction with how students were conforming to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

She congratulated them on their admission and encouraged the fresh men/women to contribute towards uplifting the image and visibility of the University by studying hard.