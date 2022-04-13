Covid-19 lockdown hampers iPhone production in China

Apple’s supply chain took a potential hit when iPhone assembler Pegatron, suspended production in its facilities in Shanghai and Kunshan due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

Pegatron stated in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, 12 April it was cooperating with the local government and hopes to resume production soon, Nikkei Asia reported.

The news outlet reported Pegatron assembles 20 per cent to 30 per cent of all iPhones.

Last month, Apple supplier Foxconn also suspended production at its factories in Shenzhen after the city imposed lockdown measures to curb a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Reuters reported Foxconn partially resumed operations a week later.

The news agency yesterday (11 April) reported Apple had started manufacturing its iPhone 13 in India as it seeks to reduce its reliance on China.